PM Modi Prays for 'Happiness & Prosperity' on Eid-al-Adha; Security Upped in Delhi | Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished “happiness and prosperity" for the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said: “Greetings on Eid-al-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

Not just to Indians, PM also wished top leaders of Bangladesh and Kuwait on the occasion.

A Look at Some Updates on Eid:

Eid-Al-Adha: People Offer Namaz in Jaipur

Eid-al-Adah: People Offer Namaz in Coimbatore

Ghulam Nabi Azad offers namaz in Delhi

PM extends Eid al-Adha wishes to People of Kuwait, its Leaders

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait, through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Bangladesh Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha. He expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer.

Delhi police beef up security in view of Eid-al-Adha

Delhi police have beefed up security amid the ongoing celebration of Eid-al-Adha on Thursday and said that the security of the people is their top priority.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic."