Balasore Train Accident: 3 Accused Railway Officials Sent to Judicial Custody by Court

A Special court here on Friday sent the three accused railway officials in the Balasore triple train accident to judicial custody after the end of their CBI remand period. The three – Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar who have been placed under suspension by Railways were produced in the CBI Special court here after the end of their remand period. The accused were arrested by the CBI on July 7.

The Bhubaneswar Special CBI Court granted 5-day remand of the accused to the CBI, which is investigating the case, on July 7. Later, on July 11, the court extended the remand period for 4 more days at the request of the investigating agency. While sending the accused persons to judicial custody, the court has scheduled the next date of hearing of the case on July 27.