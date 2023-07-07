Balasore Train Accident: Engineer, Technician Among 3 Held by CBI for 'Destruction of Evidence'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three railway personnel in alleged connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident which claimed 293 lives. Making the first arrests in the case, senior section engineer (signal) (in-charge) Arun Kumar Mahanta, senior section engineer (signal) Mohammed Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar were held under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

All three personnel are from the signaling department and were posted in Odisha’s Balasore district. They were questioned several times since the probe agency took over the case on June 6.

According to the CBI statement, the trio has been held for their involvement in crimes under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and Section 153 of the Railways Act.

“The CBI today arrested then SSE (Signal) Balasore, then SSE (Signal) Soro, and then technician Balasore under IPC sections 304 and 201 and section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, in an ongoing investigation of the case related to the train mishap at Bahanagar Bazar Railway Station (BNBR), Balasore, Odisha," CBI spokesman RC Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

CBI sources told CNN-News18 that subsequent to the accident the all three personnel tried to hide the facts which is what was considered as “destruction of evidence".

The probe agency produced all three of them before a CBI special court in Bhubaneswar. They will be produced before a special magistrate on Saturday to seek their police custody following which their custodial interrogation will start. The CBI will also have to file a charge sheet within 90 days else the arrested personnel will become eligible for default bail.

For the unversed, the tragedy took place on June 2 in the evening near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore in which 293 people were killed — 287 died on the spot or were brought dead to hospital, while six succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The accident involved three trains - the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

According to CBI, Mahanta was reportedly part of the initial probe carried out by the national transporter in which he is understood to have denied any failure in the signalling department with regard to the accident.

A high-level railway inquiry had found “wrong signalling" to be the main reason for the accident and flagged “lapses at multiple levels" in the signalling and telecommunication (S&T) department, but indicated the tragedy could have been averted if past red flags were reported.

The independent inquiry report submitted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) to the railway board said notwithstanding the lapses in signalling work, remedial actions could have been taken by S&T staff if “repeated unusual behaviour" of switches connecting two parallel tracks were reported to them by the station manager of Bahanaga Bazar, the spot of the accident.

The report also suggested that non-supply of station-specific approved circuit diagram for the works to replace the electric lifting barrier at level crossing gate 94 at the Bahanaga Bazar station was a “wrong step that led to wrong wiring".

It said a team of field supervisors modified the wiring diagram and failed to replicate it.

The report also said there was a similar incident on May 16, 2022 at Bankranayabaz station in the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway on account of wrong wiring and cable fault.