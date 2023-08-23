Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Ball Pythons, Iguanas Seized from Passenger at Chennai Airport

Ball Pythons, Iguanas Seized from Passenger at Chennai Airport

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him. . (File/PTI)
Authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him. . (File/PTI)

Exotic animals including ball pythons, squirrels, and iguanas were seized from a passenger at the international airport in Chennai, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India

    • On examination of his check-in baggage 14 ball pythons (Python Regius) of different colours, 30 blue iguanas (Iguana.sp) and four fiery squirrels (Sciurus flammifer) were found and seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release from Additional Commissioner of Customs Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi said.

    An investigation is on, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App