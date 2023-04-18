Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Ballia: 3 Get 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

Ballia: 3 Get 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

The fast-track court awarded the sentence to Imran, Kurban Ali and Shahnaz for killing Rozi (20) by giving her poison, lawyer Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:53 IST

Ballia, India

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on each of the three convicts
A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on each of the three convicts (Photo for representation: IANS)

A court here has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to three people, including the husband of the victim in a dowry death case.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on each of the three convicts.

The fast-track court awarded the sentence to Imran, Kurban Ali and Shahnaz for killing Rozi (20) by giving her poison, lawyer Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said.

The victim’s mother, in her police complaint in 2015, had alleged that her daughter was killed by poison by her husband Imran, father-in-law Kurban Ali and mother-in-law Shahnaz.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 08:53 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 08:53 IST
