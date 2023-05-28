Bandra-Versova Sea Link in Mumbai to be Named After VD Savarkar: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link in Mumbai will be named after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar. He further mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion of Savarkar’s birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said, “The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government’s gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the announcement and said he had raised the demand on March 16 of this year.

Additionally, Chief Minister Shinde also stated that certain individuals were intentionally defaming Savarkar for their own personal gains and out of fear that they would lose relevance if his ideas gained popularity in society.

“The critics of Savarkar know if his thoughts become popular in society, they will have to shut shop. Imagine how terrified they are that they oppose Savarkar even after 57 years of his death," he said.

“There have been deliberate and consistent attempts to malign the image of Savarkar by some for their selfish gains. It is unfortunate even after 57 years of his death, some people fail to understand him. It angers me to see some people deliberately try to malign his image," Shinde said.

This was the first time that Savarkar’s birth anniversary was being celebrated at Maharashtra Sadan, he added.

Born in the Nashik district on May 28, 1883, Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Savarkar

During the 101st ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savarkar on his birth anniversary, praising the Hindutva ideologue for his strong character and unwavering commitment to freedom. Modi highlighted that Savarkar’s fearless and self-respecting nature was incompatible with a mindset of subjugation. The Prime Minister also emphasised that Savarkar’s sacrifice, courage, and determination serve as a lasting source of inspiration for all.

“Today the 28th of May is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar served the sentence of ‘Kala paani’.

“Veer Savarkar’s personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with several Union ministers and Members of Parliament, offered floral tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

(With PTI inputs)