Mumbai: Man Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Navy Deploys Chopper For Search Ops | Watch

An unidentified man jumped on Monday off the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in Mumbai into the Arabian Sea, the police said. A search operation is being carried out in full swing on the spot.

Indian Navy was also deployed at the spot for the search operation. While reports say that the man has died by suicide, his identity still remains unknown.

According to an Indian Navy spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 6 AM on Monday.

A video of the Indian Navy carrying out the search operation has surfaced and doing rounds on social media. In the video, an Indian Navy helicopter can be seen operating in a search operation near the bridge.

Teams of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Mumbai Police have also deployed a helicopter for a massive aerial and maritime search operation to track the unidentified man.