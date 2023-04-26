Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Home » India » Bangladesh Army Chief to Hold Talks with India's Military Brass

Bangladesh Army Chief to Hold Talks with India's Military Brass

Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will also be accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the Raisina Hills on Thursday. Later in the day, Gen Ahmed is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 21:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is also likely to meet Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. (Representational Image/Reuters)
Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation. Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, officials said.

The visiting general will also be accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the Raisina Hills. Later in the day, Gen Ahmed is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Gen Ahmed is also likely to meet Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Gen Pande visited Bangladesh in July last year during which both sides vowed to expand their military cooperation. It was his first trip abroad after taking the reins of the 1.2 million-strong force.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 21:58 IST
