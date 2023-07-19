Seema Haider-Like Case: Bangladesh Woman Meets UP Man on Facebook, Then Come Blood-soaked Pics

A woman from Bangladesh, identified as Julie Begum, travelled to Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad to marry her lover, whom she met on Facebook. The woman later took the UP resident, Ajay Singh, with her to Bangladesh and sent distressing photos of him soaked in blood to his mother.

The new case has come at a time when the UP anti-terrorist squad is questioning Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, 30, who entered India illegally in May to marry Greater Noida resident she fell in love with while playing ‘PUBG’. The ATS wants to rule out the role of her uncle or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in her positioning in India. The agency also wants to know if she is a Fidayeen source for any agency or terror group, said sources.

The Moradabad case came to light after Ajay Singh’s mother gave an application to Moradabad senior superintendent of police (SSP), requesting him to save his son and bring him back. The city police said that an investigation is being done in this regard.

Advertisement

According to a report in Organiser, Julie and Ajay met over Facebook two years ago and started chatting. Over the time, their friendship turned into love and the duo decided to marry.

The report claimed that over a year ago, Julie came to India with her 11-year-old daughter, Haleema. And like Seema Haider, she too left Islam and converted to Sanatan Dharma and married Ajay.

The love story took a turn three months ago when Julie said that she will have to return to Bangladesh to renew her visa and took Ajay with her. The report stated that Ajay neither a visa nor a passport.

Julie managed to cross the border with Ajay without the required documents. Five days ago, Julie sent a photo of Ajay to his mother, showing him covered in blood, the Organiser stated.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by Ajay’s mother Sunita on July 17, Julie initially gave her address as Ghazipur city in Bangladesh’s Dhaka district. Later, she and her daughter, Haleema, moved into their house in Moradabad’s Naya Gaon. Both the mother and daughter had a passport and a visa.

She accepted Sanatan Dharma and married Ajay. Julie’s visa was about to expire, so she asked Ajay to take her to the Bangladesh border, from where she would enter the country and have her visa extended, Organiser quoted Sunita’s complaint.

Advertisement

The report stated that soon Ajay left to drop the mother-daughter duo to Bangladesh border. However, the same day, Ajay called Sunita and told her that he had crossed the border with Julie and would return in 10 to 15 days.

The report further claimed that two months had passed since the call but the three did not return. On July 15, Sunita received a picture of Ajay drenched in blood through the same mobile phone number.

Advertisement

“I was against this marriage from the beginning. But I was forced by my son. Julie also acted as if she really loves my son Ajay. She left Islam before marriage. She had converted to Hindu Dharma. Then she and Ajay were married according to Hindu rituals. We did not change her name, we said she should have the same name. We always called her Julie. Her daughter Haleema also became Hindu. We did not even change her name," Organiser quoted Sunita as saying.

“Julie stayed about 15 days after her marriage. Then she left saying that the time of the visa was over. She will be back soon. About three and a half months ago, she came to Moradabad again from Bangladesh. This time she was in our house in Moradabad for about 20 days. During this time, she performed her puja regularly. She wore a saree like Hindu women. We began to feel that she really loved our son. We also adopted her completely. Julie told us that her husband had died. She was alone there. So she left Bangladesh and came to India," the report further quoted Ajay’s mother.

Advertisement

Organiser stated that Ajay is a cab driver. His mother had been constantly trying to call Julie and Ajay since the day she received the picture, but got no answer. Besides Ajay, Sunita has two daughters and sons.

Ajay Singh Left for Bangladesh ‘Of His Own Free Will’

A report in News18 Hindi quoted police officials as saying that Ajay Singh had called on Sunita’s number while the investigation was on. The officers then present at Sunita’s house spoke to Ajay.

Ajay reportedly told the officers that he is in Bangladesh along with his wife, whose real name is ‘Julia Akhtar’ and she owned a house in the neighbouring country. Their expenses were covered by renting out seven-eight rooms in her house.

Ajay further told police that Julie’s husband had died. When asked about the injury, it was not explained clearly but he told the officers that I was doing well in Bangladesh. Ajay reportedly added that his family members were evicting him, so he left for Bangladesh with Julie of his own free will.