Bathinda Firing Case: Intel Alerts Raised Asking Forces to Secure Key Establishments in North India

Central agencies have alerted security forces to the possibility of attacks at key establishments in northern India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab. Forces in these two states have been put on high alert after the firing incident in Punjab’s Bathinda military station, in which four jawans were killed on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, central intelligence agencies have raised two different alerts asking forces to keep an eye on warehouses and conduct round-the-clock checks. Forces have also been asked to brief troops on drills and rehearse contingency plans. One alert talked about regular checks on jawans, while another asked forces to strictly monitor outsiders to avoid any untoward situation.

Sources said intelligence inputs suggested that all security troops should be briefed about drills in case of an attack or suspicious movement. Forces have been asked to have a robust static guard, quick response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary coordination with all sister agencies as well as stakeholders.

Advertisement

The firing incident in Bathinda has triggered a hunt for two men, who were spotted at the scene with their faces covered, wearing white kurta-pyjama and carrying an INSAS rifle as well as an axe.

The order from the government said the unit control rooms and centres should be suitably manned round-the-clock for quick sharing of information. Close liaison should be maintained with intelligence agencies and police in the area besides activating sources for receiving timely inputs, the order added.

All troops deployed to guard vital installations and security establishments have been asked to rehearse the contingency plan and remain more alert and vigilant than usual to avoid any untoward incident.

The Indian Army said a search team had located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine, but joint investigation teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon.

Advertisement

“The remaining number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that no individual has been detained/apprehended," the army said.

Read all the Latest India News here