Bathinda Firing: Missing Rifle Recovered, No Arrest Yet; FIR Against 2 Unknown Persons

The FIR said both unknown persons ran towards a forest near the barracks after the incident which was reported at 4:35 am. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident.

In a statement, Army’s South Western command said, “A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that no individual has been detained/apprehended.”

Earlier in the day, the Army’s South Western command said, “It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four Army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported.”

According to police, initial inputs suggest an Army soldier was possibly behind the firing incident as the attack was not from the outside.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told news agency PTI, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident. We are in touch with the Army authorities.”

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media in Bathinda, “It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on”.

Police also said that two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 cartridges at the Military Station.

Army said that, in a joint probe with Punjab police, it is investigating all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back.

Earlier, the Army said quick-reaction teams were activated following the firing. “A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,” the Army said in a statement.

This comes days before the Baisakhi holiday in the state. This year, Punjab police will not get the Baisakhi holiday as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14 in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape.

Earlier, sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problems could be created using “festival as an excuse”.

‘Sarbat Khalsa’, a gathering of Sikhs that Amritpal had demanded, has also not been cancelled yet. Police suspect that the fugitive could give Baisakhi-related gathering of Sikhs in various gurudwaras across the state, a secessionist colour.

Amritpal Singh had asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

