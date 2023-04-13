Bathinda Firing: Missing Rifle Recovered, No Arrest Yet; FIR Against 2 Unknown Persons

Published By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 00:05 IST
Chandigarh, India
A missing INSAS rifle that was suspected to have been used in the killing of four Army soldiers at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning has been found. The four soldiers from an artillery unit were killed in a shooting incident at the station at around 4.35 am, the Army said in a statement without mentioning the circumstances and other details relating to the incident. No individual has yet been detained or apprehended for the shooting incident, it said.
Four personnel of an Army artillery unit were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early Wednesday. The Punjab Police, which is investigating the matter along with their military counterparts, said according to the information gathered so far, the incident was not a terrorist act. The four personnel, in their mid 20s, were sleeping when the firing took place around 4:30 am near the barracks behind a mess. The Army said it deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area, reports news agency PTI.
In a statement, Army’s South Western command said, “A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress. All possible assistance is being provided. It is reiterated that no individual has been detained/apprehended."
An FIR has been filed into firing incident at the Bathinda military base against two unidentified persons, wearing white kurta pyjamas. It says one had an INSAS rifle and the other had an axe at the time of incident. Both ran towards a forest near the barracks after the attack.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Surinder Pal Singh, Additional DGP, said, “This is not a terrorist incident. Probe is being done. An FIR was lodged 2-3 days ago regarding the missing rifle and the matter is being investigated. We are in touch with Army officials."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident: Sources
Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station today.
All gates of the Bathinda Military Station have been closed and the area has been sealed following a firing incident that has left four jawans dead.
“Some media outlets are running a story that the shooter, an Army jawan, has been caught. This news is incorrect. Request to all media outlets not to speculate. Any update, as and when available, will be immediately shared," police said in a statement.
“It is a matter of an internal fight. I have spoken to SSP and investigation is underway," says Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Bathinda Military Station firing incident.
The Army has launched a search operation inside a military station where there is a ‘thick plantation’ in some areas, ANI reported quoting top sources.
The Army has launched a manhunt for a suspect after four jawans of an artillery unit were killed in a suspected fratricide attack at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, according to reports.
As per initial reports, it seems an internal issue as a rifle with ammunition had been missing for the last two days. Search ops are underway inside a military station where there is a thick plantation in some areas: Top sources (ANI)
“It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," Army said in a statement.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media “it was not a terror attack and seemed to be some internal development in the military station".
He said the police teams have been on spot for an in-depth investigation and assisting the local military authorities.
Preliminary reports said the incident seems to be an incident of fratricide. Sources said an INSAS rifle from the unit and some rounds of ammunition had gone missing from the unit premises a few days ago.
The military installation in Bathinda is crucial as it is the headquarters of 10 Corps, which falls under the jurisdiction of the South Western Command based in Jaipur in Rajasthan.
The military station is located along the National Highway-7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch that further leads to Rajasthan.
According to police, initial inputs suggest an army soldier was possibly behind the firing incident as the attack was not from the outside
“There is no terror angle in Bathinda Military Station firing incident," Punjab police sources told news agency ANI.
The gates of the Bathinda Military Station have been closed following a firing incident that has left four dead.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident in a short while from now.
Punjab police will not get the Baisakhi holiday this year as the leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14, in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape. Sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problem could be created using “festival as an excuse". READ MORE
Bathinda police is on alert after a firing incident at the military station. SHOs conducted a roll call of the employees posted in the police stations of the district and motivated them to perform their duties efficiently and smoothly.
Considering the sensitivities involved, Media is requested to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation: Army said in a statement.
Earlier, Police said that two days ago, one Insas Rifle had gone missing along with 28 Cartridges at the Military Station.
“All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," the army said.
The state police dismissed the terror angle in the case and termed it a “fratricidal incident", as the attack was not from the outside.
Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".
The families of jawans killed in the incident are being informed about the loss of lives: Indian Army
At least four four army jawans were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The state police dismissed the terror angle in the case and termed it a “fratricidal incident", as the attack was not from the outside.
The firing was reported at 4:35 am, following which the station quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the Army said in a statement. READ MORE
According to police, initial inputs suggest an Army soldier was possibly behind the firing incident as the attack was not from the outside.
Punjab Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told news agency PTI, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident. We are in touch with the Army authorities.”
Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media in Bathinda, “It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on”.
Police also said that two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 cartridges at the Military Station.
Army said that, in a joint probe with Punjab police, it is investigating all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back.
Earlier, the Army said quick-reaction teams were activated following the firing. “A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,” the Army said in a statement.
This comes days before the Baisakhi holiday in the state. This year, Punjab police will not get the Baisakhi holiday as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14 in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape.
Earlier, sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problems could be created using “festival as an excuse”.
‘Sarbat Khalsa’, a gathering of Sikhs that Amritpal had demanded, has also not been cancelled yet. Police suspect that the fugitive could give Baisakhi-related gathering of Sikhs in various gurudwaras across the state, a secessionist colour.
Amritpal Singh had asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.
