Beating All Odds, This Specially-Abled Man from Andhra Is An Inspiration for Divyangs

Are you struggling to get out of your bed and blaming the world for your failures? You may find inspiration from the story of a specially-abled man from Andhra Pradesh who did not let his disability come his way to lead a decent life.

Nageswara Rao was born with a physical disability in Kakani village in the Guntur district. After completing his schooling, he moved to Ongole of Prakasam district, where his close relatives were staying. He used to move around in a tricycle.

Later, he joined a cycle repair shop at Kothapatnam bus stand centre in Ongole town 15 years ago with a payout of Rs 30 per day. After the struggle in the initial years, Rao now earns Rs 500 per day.

When CNN-News18 contacted him, he said he has been able to provide education to his three daughters and look after his wife without any financial difficulties. He said that he also received a social pension from the government.

Dastagiri, the cycle shop owner, praised Nageswara Rao for his loyalty.

