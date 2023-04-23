Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Before Crossing Over to UP Forest, Cheetah That Strayed Out of MP's Kuno National Park Rescued

A male cheetah that strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh last week has been rescued while it was about to cross over to a forest in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and brought back to the park, an official said on Sunday.

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 11:46 IST

Sheopur, India

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species (File photo: PTI)
Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species (File photo: PTI)

Cheetah Oban, now renamed as Pavan, was rescued before it was about to cross over into a forest in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. The cheetah had strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh last week. It was brought back to the park after being tranquilised.

This is the second time in the month of April that cheetah Oban strayed out and was brought back to the KNP after wandering a long distance from the park. After being tranquilised at Karera forest in Shivpuri district, cheetah Oban, now renamed as Pavan, was released in Palpur forest of the Kuno National Park at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, KNP’s Divisional Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told news agency PTI.

The cheetah was moving towards Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh when it was rescued. The spotted cat was around 150 km away from the KNP at that time, the official said.

On April 7, the feline, which has strayed out of the KNP multiple times, was rescued from Bairad area in Shivpuri after being tranquilised and brought back to the park, officials said.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species and were released into special enclosures on September 17, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of them, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment on March 27. Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs.

On February 18 this year, 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were brought to the KNP from South Africa.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: April 23, 2023, 11:46 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 11:46 IST
