Home » India » Before Onset of Monsoon, Gujarat’s Kutch Region Gets Season’s 63% Rainfall

Before Onset of Monsoon, Gujarat’s Kutch Region Gets Season’s 63% Rainfall

According to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA)’s rainfall data, Gujarat has received 10.18 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19 of which Kutch has received 63.32 per cent

Reported By: Vijaysinh Parmar

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 13:48 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Several houses are damaged as the flood water makes its way in the aftermath of the Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gujarat’s Kutch region, which shares border with Pakistan and is an arid region considered drought-prone, has been receiving heavy rain this year which has further escalated due to the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy which hit the region on June 15.

Even as Southwest monsoon is yet to set on Gujarat, this arid Kutch region has already received 63 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19, the highest rainfall so far in the state. Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rainfall to most parts of Kutch region and some parts of Saurashtra region.

According to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA)’s rainfall data, Gujarat has received 10.18 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19 of which Kutch has received 63.32 per cent, North Gujarat 20.28 per cent, Saurashtra 15.19 per cent, east central four per cent and South Gujarat has received one per cent of its average annual rainfall till now.

    • The heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat brought smiles on the faces of farmers as they started sowing seeds on their farms.

    “Sowing has been in the state and sowing has been completed in 2.70 lakh hectare area in the state so far. The prominent crops sown in the state include cotton, groundnut, and fodder among others. The sowing will accelerate once the southwest monsoon sets on the state which enters from South Gujarat in the state,’’ said an official.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 13:48 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 13:48 IST
