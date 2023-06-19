Before Onset of Monsoon, Gujarat’s Kutch Region Gets Season’s 63% Rainfall

Gujarat’s Kutch region, which shares border with Pakistan and is an arid region considered drought-prone, has been receiving heavy rain this year which has further escalated due to the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy which hit the region on June 15.

Even as Southwest monsoon is yet to set on Gujarat, this arid Kutch region has already received 63 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19, the highest rainfall so far in the state. Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rainfall to most parts of Kutch region and some parts of Saurashtra region.

According to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA)’s rainfall data, Gujarat has received 10.18 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19 of which Kutch has received 63.32 per cent, North Gujarat 20.28 per cent, Saurashtra 15.19 per cent, east central four per cent and South Gujarat has received one per cent of its average annual rainfall till now.