Retired Teacher, Witness to Son's 2021 Murder, Shot Dead in Bihar's Begusarai

A retired teacher was shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai while he was walking towards the Fateha Railway station early on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jawahar Chaudhary, was a resident of Fateha village. Three masked miscreants arrived on a bike — while Chaudhary was on a morning wall — and shot him dead.

According to an India Today report, Chaudhary was an eyewitness to his son’s murder in February 2021.

Police received information about the incident and launched an investigation soon after.

Reportedly, a police official said that Chaudhary’s murder might be linked to a land dispute.

This incident comes a day after a journalist was shot dead in his residence in Bihar’s Araria. The journalist was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav.

The Raniganj police arrested four persons namely Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav for their alleged hand in the killing of the journalist.

Police said that of the eight people named accused in the case, four were arrested, two were lodged in jail and two more are on the run. The two accused lodged in the Araria Jail are Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav.

Vimal’s Sarpanch brother was also killed in a similar way two years ago. The brothers’ murder cases are speculated to be interlinked since Vimal was the main witness to his brother’s murder at the time.