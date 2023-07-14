Bengal: 2 Murder Convicts Meet in Jail, Fall in Love, Get Parole to Marry And Then Return to Prison

An iconic love story began at Bardhaman District Correctional Centre of East Bardhaman District after two murder convicts fell in love with each other and got married.

Both the bride and groom, who are accused in murder cases, are currently incarcerated in Bardhaman Central Correctional Home where they met and made acquaintance of each other.

Soon their friendship grew into a love story and they decided to get married after informing their respective families about their relationship.

For the marriage ceremony, the duo was released on parole for five days where they got married according to the Muslim act in Kusumgram of Monteshwar block of East Bardhaman.

“Both of us are incarcerated in Bardhaman Central Correctional Institution. Our housemates came to meet us on the same day, we got to know each other from there. Then we slowly started talking, then our relationship progressed. We want to get out of the darkness of our life and live our lives well. And not to fall into any calamity," Abdul Hasim said about his relationship.

Sahanara Khatun, the young bride said, “After getting out of here, I want to spend my life and start a family the way other people do."