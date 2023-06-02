Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Bengal Couple Spends Over 300 Days in Prison On Suspicion of Being Bangladeshis, Granted Bail

Bengal Couple Spends Over 300 Days in Prison On Suspicion of Being Bangladeshis, Granted Bail

Palash and Shukla Adhikari, residents of Jhaugram's Telepukur under Jamalpur police station in East Burdwan, moved to Bengaluru with their two-year-old child in July 2022

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 16:43 IST

Bengaluru, India

The couple was granted bail by a court on April 28. (Representational Image/News18)
The couple was granted bail by a court on April 28. (Representational Image/News18)

A West Bengal couple, who had gone to Bengaluru to work as labourers ended up spending 301 days in jail over suspicion of being Bangladeshis. The couple was released from prison on May 24 and they boarded a train to return home on Thursday.

According to a TOI report, Palash and Shukla Adhikari, residents of Jhaugram’s Telepukur under Jamalpur police station in East Burdwan, moved to Bengaluru with their two-year-old child in July 2022. Soon afterwards, the couple got arrested after police suspected them to be from Bangladesh and booked them under the Foreigners Act.

Later, a police team checked Palash’s address in Burdwan, met with the local Jamalpur BDO and verified the documents. Palash’s relatives also arrived in Bengaluru and moved a bail plea in the local court.

Palash’s relative Sujoy Haldar said the couple was granted bail on April 28 but they were released from prison on May 24 as they could not acquire the bail bonds which required a local guarantor to submit their land deeds. On Thursday the couple boarded a train to return home.

Palash’s sister, Sathi Adhikary, who works at a beauty parlour, spent her earning fighting the couple’s case. “I got a call around 9:30 pm on May 24 that dada (brother) and boudi (sister-in-law) were released from prison. I spoke to them over a video call," TOI quoted Sathi as saying.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 16:40 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 16:43 IST
    Read More