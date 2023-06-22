Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s daughter, Suchetana Bhattacharya has declared to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS). Suchetana, who recently attended an LGBTQ workshop, has started taking the necessary legal steps required before going for the surgery.

She has also declared herself as a “transman" and wished to be referred to as ‘Suchetan’ after her surgery.

The matter came to the fore following a social media post by LGBTQ activist Suprava Roy, who uploaded a picture of Suchetana addressing a symposium on the livelihood of the people of the community.

In the post, Roy said that at the symposium, Suchetana declared herself as a “transman" and also said that after the sex-change surgery, ‘he’ would be known as ‘Suchetan’.

Later, the late Chief Minister’s daughter confirmed the genuineness of the post and said that it was her own decision as an adult individual having attained the age of 41.

“I am an adult. I am now 41. As a result, I can take all decisions related to my life myself. I am taking this decision in the same way. Please don’t drag my parents into this. Whoever considers himself a man mentally, is also a man, just as I consider myself male mentally. I want it to be physical now," a report by India Today quoted her saying.

She also appealed to the people not to mix up her family identity with her personal identity and confirmed that she is taking legal advice and contacted psychiatrists for all the necessary certificates for the procedure.