Bengal Govt to Reward Those Providing Info on Illegal Firecracker Units

With 16 people killed in four blasts in West Bengal in the last 10 days, the state government announced that it will reward anyone who provides information to the administration on the operation of illegal firecracker units, a senior official said.

In a meeting, the district magistrates were asked to ensure that only those firecracker units that have explosive and fire licenses, besides training certificates from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, be allowed to function, he said on Friday.

Firecracker storing facilities should also have necessary licences from the government, the official said.

Advertisement

The state government is also mooting to test firecrackers for safety standards and environmental pollution before those are released in the market, he said.

At least 16 people have been killed and several others injured in four blasts in different locations in the state since May 16.