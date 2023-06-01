Bengal: Group of Potters Start Making Durga Idols on Occasion of Baisakh, 150 Days Ahead of Puja

A group of potters started making Durga idols on the auspicious occasion of Baisakh, 150 days ahead of Durga Puja in the Palpara neighbourhood located near Merual BSF camp in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

As many as eight Durga idols have been completed so far. “For generations, we have worshipped Goddess Durga on the first day of Baishakh. Following the tradition of our ancestors, we start making the idols on the auspicious occasion of Baisakh every year," a potter, Addoityo Pal was quoted by News18 as saying.

Pal also stated that like every year, this year too they have received a lot of orders for the idols. So far 35 idols have been ordered. “We won’t to able to deliver the order on time if we don’t start making the idols now," he said, adding that it is not profitable to sell as much as it costs to make an idol. He also said that it takes 20 days to complete one idol.

Another artist Apurba Pal said that although 150 days are still left in Durga Puja, the potters have very less time on their hands to complete the orders.

Apurba also added that keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season, the potters have made proper arrangements to ensure that the Durga idols are not damaged.