Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Bengal Needs to Fight Violence, Corruption: Guv Bose

Bengal Needs to Fight Violence, Corruption: Guv Bose

The state governor has condemned the incidents of violence during panchayat elections which has left 15 people dead

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST

Kolkata, India

The governor said that he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state. (File photo: Twitter)
The governor said that he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state. (File photo: Twitter)

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that the state has two enemies – violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out.

Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process. The counting of votes is now underway.

"There is a two-point agenda for (the) entire Bengal… irrespective of political affiliations. Fight against two common enemies. The first enemy is violence and the second one is corruption," Bose said at Raj Bhavan here.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The governor said he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state.

    "Political parties should realise that elections are not grounds to examine one’s physical strength. Elections should be fought on the ballot, not bullet," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App