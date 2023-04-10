Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Riots Were 'Orchestrated & Instigated', Reveals Probe Panel's Report

The interim report of a fact-finding committee on Monday revealed that the recent incidents of violence in Howrah, Hooghly, and Rishra, among other areas of West Bengal, were pre-planned.

“The riots were pre-planned, orchestrated, and instigated," the interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy (Retd) states.

Notably, violence and arson were witnessed during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly recently.

Earlier, BJP had questioned the administrative capabilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that while the BJP leaders “fomented trouble" during Ram Navami, they behaved like “good boys" on Hanuman Jayanti on realizing that the violence was backfiring politically on the party.

Earlier, MHA had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on violence that broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in Howrah city in the state last week, ANI reported.

A political slugfest had ensued in West Bengal with the ruling-TMC and BJP-led opposition training guns at each other for the clashes. BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar was stopped from visiting the riot-hit areas of Hooghly district by the police citing prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had taken a swipe at BJP, blaming the party for inciting violence in Bengal’s Rishra and Hooghly.

Rushing from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit areas of Hooghly district, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said hooligans will not be allowed to take law into their hands. The Centre and the state government will work together to root out mobocracy and there will be “solid action" on the part of law enforcement agencies, he told reporters.

