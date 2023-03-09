Home » India » Bengal: UNESCO Institute Writes to CM Mamata for Tie-up in State’s Education System

Bengal: UNESCO Institute Writes to CM Mamata for Tie-up in State’s Education System

Sources said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already directed the education department to work on the project, and asked it to submit proposals on how UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning can be included

Reported By: Somraj Banerjee

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 00:15 IST

Kolkata, India

Sources said UNESCO was interested in working with the West Bengal government in social schemes such as Kanyashree, Rupashree and Sabooj Sathi. (Representational image: Reuters/File)
UNESCO has taken an interest in the West Bengal education system. The UN agency’s Institute for Lifelong Learning has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressing a desire to be involved in the state’s education system, sources said.

According to sources, the chief minister has already directed the education department to work on the project. She has also asked the department to submit proposals on how the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning can be included.

Essentially, the organisation works for the expansion of education with special focus on primary education and children’s requirements. Sources said the agency was interested in working with the Bengal government in social schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Sabooj Sathi. These schemes have got international recognition because of which the UN agency wants to work with the state government, they added.

Only recently, West Bengal’s Durga Puja was included as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. This month, the state government will also sign an understanding with the World Trade Centre for its centre in Kolkata, sources said.

