Fresh Stone-Pelting in Bengal's Rishra After Ram Navami Unrest; CM Sounds Alert for Hanuman Jayanti

Fresh violence has taken place in West Bengal’s Rishra, which is in Hooghly district with goons pelting stones at trains on Howrah-Bandel line. The authorities, at that point, suspended railway services on the line for quite some time.

Since the incident, train services were suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about 3 hours till the matter returned to normalcy on Tuesday.

“Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel mainline section in both up and down directions had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 in view of a stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (ShriRampur end)," said CPRO, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, reported newsagency ANI.

The train services, however, resumed post-midnight when the situation got better.

“Train services in the section resumed at 1:07 hrs (post midnight) when the situation was improved," said Mitra. As a sequel to this, some local trains and long-distance trains were delayed enroute for a long duration.

Stones Pelted

Earlier on Monday evening, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal’s Hooghly district forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kausik Mitra, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

“For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," added Mitra.

Police, RAF Deployed

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

“In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.

Vehicles Set Afire

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

