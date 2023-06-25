Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » Bengal: Woman's Skeleton Recovered From Septic Tank 3 Years After She Went Missing; Husband Held

Bengal: Woman's Skeleton Recovered From Septic Tank 3 Years After She Went Missing; Husband Held

The man told cops that he killed his wife in 2020, by suffocating her with a pillow when the couple used to stay in a rented house in Sonarpur and then dumped her body in a septic tank

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 14:24 IST

Dakshin Raypur, India

CID made the recovery soon after the woman's husband confessed to the crime (Representational Image/ANI)
CID made the recovery soon after the woman's husband confessed to the crime (Representational Image/ANI)

Over three years after the mysterious disappearance of a woman in Sonarpur in the South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recovered her skeleton from a septic tank and arrested her husband for murder.

The CID made the recovery soon after the woman’s husband confessed to the crime following an intense grilling session, according to media reports.

The woman, Tumpa Mandal, went missing in March 2020, after which her father, Laxman Halder, registered a missing complaint with the local police.

After a preliminary investigation, the police arrested the woman’s husband, Bhombal Mandal in April 2020, however, due to a lack of evidence against him, the man was granted bail by the court.

Advertisement

Tumpa Mandal’s father then approached the Kolkata High Court seeking a higher investigating agency probe into the case, following which the case was handed over to West Bengal CID.

The CID took over the probe of the incident on July 13 and questioned the woman’s husband again.

After an intense grilling session, Bhombal Mandal confessed to murdering his wife and disclosed he stored her body in a septic tank.

The CID has registered a murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Bhombal Mandal, according to a report by India Today.

As per the report, the man told cops that he killed his wife in 2020, by suffocating her with a pillow when the couple used to stay in a rented house in Sonarpur and then dumped her body in a septic tank.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • In a search operation led by CID, the woman’s skeleton was recovered along with ornaments that belonged to her from the septic tank in the location disclosed by the accused

    It is expected that the accused killed his wife over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 13:18 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 14:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App