Bengal: Woman's Skeleton Recovered From Septic Tank 3 Years After She Went Missing; Husband Held

Over three years after the mysterious disappearance of a woman in Sonarpur in the South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recovered her skeleton from a septic tank and arrested her husband for murder.

The CID made the recovery soon after the woman’s husband confessed to the crime following an intense grilling session, according to media reports.

The woman, Tumpa Mandal, went missing in March 2020, after which her father, Laxman Halder, registered a missing complaint with the local police.

After a preliminary investigation, the police arrested the woman’s husband, Bhombal Mandal in April 2020, however, due to a lack of evidence against him, the man was granted bail by the court.

Tumpa Mandal’s father then approached the Kolkata High Court seeking a higher investigating agency probe into the case, following which the case was handed over to West Bengal CID.

The CID took over the probe of the incident on July 13 and questioned the woman’s husband again.

After an intense grilling session, Bhombal Mandal confessed to murdering his wife and disclosed he stored her body in a septic tank.

The CID has registered a murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Bhombal Mandal, according to a report by India Today.

As per the report, the man told cops that he killed his wife in 2020, by suffocating her with a pillow when the couple used to stay in a rented house in Sonarpur and then dumped her body in a septic tank.