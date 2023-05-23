Bengali Actor's Special Message For Trans Couples' Acceptance This Jamai Sasthi

Jamai Sasthi, the auspicious Bengali festival is a special day dedicated to all the sons-in-law. On this day, families welcome their sons-in-law at their homes for grand feasts and shower them with gifts.

Over the years, the customs of the festival seem to have changed with time, but its prestige has not declined.

However, despite the many modern changes in Jamai Sasthi customs, the trans community is still far from its light. Transgenders are still fighting for their rightful place in society, of which a large section still does not see them as equals.

Now, raising his voice in support of this deprived community, a Bengali actor has done a photo shoot with a call for acceptance of transgender sons-in-law by families on this Jamai Sasthi.

Asansol-based actor Suman Chowdhury’s photoshoot ‘Dadar Didigiri’ has dominated social media.

In most cases, transgender couples are not accepted by their families as society doesn’t recognise or accept their marriage. They mostly have to spend the auspicious day of “Jamai Shashti" without any joy or celebration.

However, Actor Suman’s message through “Dadar Didigiri" depicts the right of trans-girl to celebrate “Jamai Sasthi", so that no married trans-girl and her husband are deprived of the blessings and love of their elders on Jamai Shashti.

“They too should get love like any other son-in-law. May their family, and parents bless them. Because most people in society cannot give them that respect. But if their own parents do not understand them, then to whom will they go," said Suman talking about his photoshoot.

Talking about the move, Sandeep Bose, a social activist and another actor who participated in the shoot, said, “Dadar Dadagiri photoshoot is a fight for transgenders to get the rights they deserve in society. It is everyone’s responsibility in society to stand with transgender people. They are an important part of society. Therefore, this initiative has been taken so that they are not deprived of various events or important issues of society. They want every transgender person to get the respect and rights they deserve like everyone else."