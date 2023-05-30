Bengal's Maa Jhingleswari: The Goddess Who Feasts on Duck Meat and Crab

Maa ‘Jhingleswari’ is one of the regional or folk gods and goddesses that come across often in Bengali literature. Her temple is in Bhavanipur village of Nandakumar block.

Goddess ‘Jhingleswari’ ‘Bhog (Prasad)’ is known for the special duck meat and crab ‘bhog’ that is offered to her along with other curries and fish.

The name ‘Dhinguleshwari’ originates from the shore of the wave. But popularly known as ‘Jhingleswari Maa’.

The ancient history of ‘Jhingleswari Maa’ in the Bhavanipur area of Nandakumar block is mesmerising. According to devotees, ‘Maa Jhingleswari’ appeared on the mast of a ship approximately five hundred years ago.

Geographically, at that time, this area was under the river. Boats and ships were plying. Once a woman stood on the bank of the river and asked the boatmen for fire to have ‘hunka’.

Then the sailors asked her to come on board. But she said that if she gets on the ship, the ship will sink. The sailors laughed after hearing this. That woman got angry and got on the ship. Immediately the ship sank in the river and Maa Jhingleswari’ appeared in her real form.

On the same night, she appeared in King Tamramlipta’s dream and ordered him to offer prayers. Subsequently, the king of Tamralipta province (present-day Tamluk) arranged the puja in her honour.

Since then she is worshipped daily. While now her temple renovation is complete, the part of the earthen altar where ‘Maa Jhingleswari’ is seated along with the mast of the ship has not been renovated.

The devotees said that was the mother’s order. It is said that ‘Maa Jhingleswari’ does not divert the devotees and fulfils their desires when they take vows in this temple.

Currently, the temple is open from morning to five in the afternoon. Food is offered daily with fish, meat, curries, pies, and sweets. Other delicacies offered include crab meat as well as duck meat.

Everyone living in the area considers ‘Maa Jhingleswari’ as one of their family and offers her their cultivated vegetables, fish, domesticated ducks, and eggs.

Sudarshan Pati, the priest in this temple, said, ‘Pujas are performed throughout the year and special pujas are performed on Saturday and Tuesday. And in that puja, crabs, ducks and goats are offered to the goddess.

According to the priest, since the goddess resides on the mast of the ship, she protects the sailors. So the fishermen offered crabs and ducks and worshipped them.