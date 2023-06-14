Bengaluru: Auto Driver Kills Man Over Fare; Accused Has Criminal History

In a shocking incident, a man was killed while his brother suffered grievous injuries in Bengaluru after an auto rickshaw driver allegedly stabbed passengers after a fight over the fare.

As per media reports, the deceased passenger has been identified as Ahmed, while his brother Ayub suffered serious injuries. Both took an auto ride from the Majestic to Yeshwantpur railway station.

A scuffle broke out between the auto driver and the brothers as they reached their destination. The auto driver reportedly demanded more money than they agreed upon and when denied, he allegedly assaulted and later stabbed them.

Police said that before stabbing the victim, the accused repeatedly punched them in the face and abdomen, which made their condition worse.

Both were immediately rushed to the hospital but while Ahmad died on the way, Ayub, who sustained grave injuries, is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

Both the victims work as construction labourers in Bengaluru and had boarded an autorickshaw from Chandapura to go to Yesvantpur railway station, from where they were taking a train to Odisha, HT reported.