Bengaluru: Boy Set on Fire For Loving Distant Cousin; Home Minister Says Perps Will be Punished

In a shocking incident, a 18-year-old college student was allegedly kidnapped and set on fire on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Shashank has been admitted to Victoria Hospital in the city and is currently in critical condition.

He is a resident of RR Nagar, Bengaluru and is a student of first year Computer Science (CS) at ACS College, according to the police.

According to his complaint, Shashank was dropped off to school by his father, but he later left the campus as his classes were cancelled. As he headed towards the bus stop, seven people dragged him forcefully in their car and took him to the city’s outskirts near the Kaniminike toll plaza and set him on fire.

According to victim’s father Ranganath, Shashank was in love with a girl who is his distant relative from Mysuru.

Shashank had got her home on July 3 , which was objected by family members from both sides. A few days later, on July 10, the parents of the girl barged inside the boy’s house and took her, giving a warning to Shashank.

One of the seven men, is the main accused Manu has been identified. He was an uncle of both Shashank and the girl.

“The relationship was going on for past one year. We told Manu that we will solve it amicably. But still he came and said that, will put petrol and set you on fire", the victim’s father said.

“After Manu and others set him on fire he sent a location to my sister Gayatri and informed her to soon come and save him as they set him on fire," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar has sought a report of the incident and assured that the perpetrators will be nabbed and punished soon.