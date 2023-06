Bengaluru Braces for Scheduled Power Outages Today | Know The Areas

As per a notification on BESCOM’s website, a number of areas in Bengaluru, such as JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Mahadevapura, Bannerghatta Road, and Srinivasanagar, among others, are scheduled to experience power outages on Wednesday.

The company has scheduled these outages to coincide with quarterly maintenance works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). According to BESCOM, residents may face power outages between 10am and 5pm in most areas.