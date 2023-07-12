Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Bengaluru: Caught on Cam, Fly-by-Wire Aircraft 'Nearly Topples'; Makes Emergency Landing at HAL

Bengaluru: Caught on Cam, Fly-by-Wire Aircraft 'Nearly Topples'; Makes Emergency Landing at HAL

The aircraft safely landed on Tuesday with the nose gear in Up position, an official said, adding that at the time of incident, there were two pilots on board and no passengers.

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 09:36 IST

Bengaluru, India

A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway.
A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway.

A fly-by-wire premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials said on Wednesday. The incident was caught on camera.

The aircraft safely landed on Tuesday with the nose gear in Up position, an official said, adding that at the time of incident, there were two pilots on board and no passengers. It was heading from HAL airport to Bangalore International Airport.

Advertisement

“A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector ‘HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL’ was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn’t be retracted after take-off," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an official statement. A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • ‘Airturnback’ is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for ‘Airturnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 09:30 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 09:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App