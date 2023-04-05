Bengaluru: Colonel's Brother Thrashed for Objecting to Loud Music, Dies

A 54-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up by three youths for objecting to loud music at midnight, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Lloyd Nehemiah, brother of Colonel David Nehemiah who is currently serving in Kashmir, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Lloyd Nehemiah, his sister and mother were allegedly attacked by three neighbours after the victim reportedly asked them to lower the volume of music on Sunday.

Following the attack, Lloyd’s mother was admitted to the ICU.

All three accused — identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh- were arrested after a complaint was filed at HAL police station, Times of India reported.

The victim had alleged that he was beaten up after he objected to the loud music. When his sister and neighbours tried to intervene, another accused slapped her, and the neighbours, too, suffered blows, he added.

Colonel David Nehemiah said he would take up the issue with the authorities as his family sought justice.

“It was most unfortunate that his brother had to pay with his life for simply asking his neighbours to lower the volume of the music," he told TOI.

A police official said the scuffle broke out after a heated argument between Lloyd and the three accused over ‘loud talks’.

“The investigation suggested that the three accused, who were in an inebriated state, were talking loudly near Lloyd’s house late at night. Lloyd and his family objected to it and asked them to leave. However, when they refused to, it led to a war of words, and when Lloyd came down to the road, the trio beat him up," Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

