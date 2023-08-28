AIIMS Doctors On Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara Flight Revive 2-Yr-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing Mid-Air

A two-year-old toddler, who stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Bangalore to Delhi Vistara flight, had a miraculous recovery after a team of five doctors travelling on the same flight gave her emergency medical treatment.

The incident happened onboard Vistara Airline flight UK-814 on Sunday, in which five senior resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were returning to Delhi from the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR).

In a post on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), AIIMS Delhi shared the details about the incident along with images of the baby and the doctors.

After the child stopped breathing, a distress call was announced on the flight before it was diverted to Nagpur.

“It was a 2-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair, was unconscious and cyanosed," AIIMS Delhi posted from its official account.

The doctors on the flight immediately responded to the distress call and examined the child and found that her “pulse was absent, extremities were cold, and the child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers."

While still in the air, immediate CPR was started on the child with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by the team.

“Successfully IV canulla was placed, oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated by the whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC- return of circulation. It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used," the post read.