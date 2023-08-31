Toddler Revived By AIIMS Doctors On Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara Flight Dies of Health Complications

The toddler, who was revived by a team of Delhi AIIMS doctors on board a Bengaluru-New Delhi Vistara flight, died at a private hospital in Nagpur early on Thursday due to medical complications. The 15-month-old Bangladeshi girl was admitted in a critical state at the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur city on August 27, after the flight made an emergency landing in the city when her health deteriorated mid-air.

The child passed away at 3.15 am on Thursday after a relentless struggle for the last three days, said Aejaz Shami, Deputy General Manager (Branding and Communications) at the KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, where the girl was admitted.

The girl was flying along with her family members on Sunday when she fell unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-flight.

Advertisement

A team of five AIIMS residents, who were co-passengers on the flight, promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby and reviving her.

The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts mid-flight and during transfer to the hospital. She suffered from several complications, including renal and cardiac failures, Shami said.

“The staff and doctors at the hospital offered round-the-clock care to the child and in spite of exemplary care, the child could not survive and was declared dead at 3.15 am today," he said.