Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Train Pelted with Stones, Second Incident in a Week; 2 Held

A recently launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones by two miscreants during its route between Kadur-Birur section in Chikkamagalaru district of Karnataka on Wednesday morning. This is the second such incident reported on the route in the past one week.

Railway officials said the incident occurred at 8.40 am when the train was passing between Kadur-Birur section at “KM 207/500". The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is investigating the matter.

The glass windows of seats No. 43 and 44 in the C5 coach, as well as the toilet in the EC-1 coach, were struck by stones. As a result of the incident, the outer glass was damaged. However, no injuries were reported.

According to a Times Now report, two minors were detained by police following investigation. The minor boys, residents of Basa Nagar and SS Nagar in Davangere district, were sent to an observation home in Chitradurga, the report said.

The RPF has filed a case under Section 153 of the Railway Act.

The incident comes days after a similar case was reported on the train route. A window pane of the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was damaged by miscreants who pelted stones after the train left from Davanagere at around 3.30 p.m on July 1.

In May, a train was passing between Tirunavaya and Tirur in Kerala was also pelted with stones, damaging the windshield of one of its coach.