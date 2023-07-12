Bengaluru Double Murder Accused's WhatsApp Story Before Crime: 'I Hurt Only Bad Peoples'

Twenty-seven-year-old Shabarish alias Felix, the main accused in the gruesome Bengaluru double murder, posted a ‘status’ on WhatsApp — “I hurt only bad peoples, I never hurt any good people".

The accused posted the message before killing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening.

“Peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people (sic)," Felix wrote before the murder.