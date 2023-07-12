Bengaluru Double Murder Case: Three Accused of Killing Tech Firm MD, CEO Arrested

All three involved in the shocking murder of a managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of a tech company in Bangalore were arrested on Wednesday morning. The three have been identified as Shabarish, Vinay Reddy and Santosh.

The deceased, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar who were serving as MD and CEO of the private firm, were attacked by three persons, including the main accused, a former employee. They assaulted the victims with multiple weapons such as a machete, sword, and a small knife.

A senior police official confirmed to News18 that the attack took place inside the office of the company and the accused forcibly entered the premises.

Advertisement

Two teams were earlier formed to trace and arrest the accused. An investigation is being conducted.

According to the initial findings, around 4pm, the accused entered the office at North Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli along with Phanindra. There were 10 other employees in the premises at the time.

The three accused and Phanindra were sitting in his room when the trio suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons. When Vinu Kumar tried to intervene, he was also assaulted. The accused then escaped through the backdoor. Phanindra and Vinu were moved to hospitals by the employees but they succumbed to the injuries.