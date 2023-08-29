Bengaluru Horror: Scientist Chased, Threatened with Swords; Car Also Vandalized

In a horrifying incident in Bengaluru, a scientist from a prestigious institute was pursued and assaulted by a group of four unidentified miscreants on bikes. The attackers smashed his car’s windshield and rear glass around midnight on August 24.

The situation came to light when Ashutosh Singh, a scientist affiliated with the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), took to Twitter to recount the harrowing experience.

According to his account, he was trailed by four assailants on motorcycles for several kilometers, subjected to threats, and then his car’s windshield and rear glass were shattered using swords at 12:45am on Ravuthanahalli Road in northwestern Bengaluru on August 24.