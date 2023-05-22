Report On All Underpasses Ordered, Says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar After Bengaluru Techie's Tragic Death

A day after a techie died in Bengaluru after being stranded in her car in a waterlogged underpass in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has ordered a report on all underpasses in the state.

A 22-year-old woman techie working in Infosys died on Sunday after the car she was travelling in with her family got stranded in a heavily waterlogged KP Circle underpass in Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall. The family was heading towards Cubbon Park when the incident took place.

While five members of the family and the driver were rescued, the 22-year old, identified as Bhanurekha, was unable to survive.

Advertisement

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday said a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 underpasses in Bengaluru, has been ordered.

“Everything won’t happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident doesn’t happen again. It is our duty to protect our citizens’ lives," DK Shivakumar added.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly visited the hospital to assess the situation. In response to the tragedy, he had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.

“The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the car made an ill-advised attempt to navigate through the water, resulting in the vehicle becoming partially submerged in the middle of the underpass. In a frantic effort to save themselves, the occupants of the car emerged from it.

A witness told News18 that the engine of the vehicle in which Bhanurekha was travelling was switched off and as soon as the vehicle got stuck, the occupants started panicking and yelled for help. The commuters on the bridge over the underpass rushed to help, some of them tied sarees and dupattas together for the passengers to hold on to, while others called the fire service.

Advertisement

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said heavy rains and underpass waterlogging happened earlier also, adding that no death has ever taken place due to the same.

Timely action by BBMP could have saved the life, said Basavaraj Bommai.

“Heavy rains and underpass waterlogging happened earlier also but I don’t remember any death happening before…this [death] could have been avoided and timely action by BBMP could have saved the life. There are some lapses, needs to look into it," ANI quoted former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai as saying.