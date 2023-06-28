Trends :Rain NewsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Bengaluru: Maldivian Man Gets Back Lost Bag with Police Assistance, Thanks to 'Safety Island' Initiative

The cops have, however, started a probe into the incident to find out if the autorickshaw driver was involved in anyway in the case.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

In times of distress, you can simply press the SOS button following which a police official will receive your call in 10 seconds from a nearby control room. (Image: News18)

The safety island initiative, which has been implemented by the Bengaluru City Police, has proved to be a lifesaver for a photographer from Maldives.

Hassan Simah, who had arrived in the city with a football team to participate in the South Asian Football Federation Championship, accidentally left behind his bag, that had his passport, laptop, camera equipment, cash, and other valuable items in an auto while returning from Garuda Mall on Monday.

Unaware of what to do, the Maldivian national was helped by locals, who asked him to register a complaint on safety island. As soon as the complaint was received, the city police reached the spot and promptly began coordinated efforts to tracking the location and retrieving the bag.

Soon after the bag was recovered and handed over to the Maldivian national, police commissioner B. Dayananda appreciated team work of the cops involved and emphasised that he is the first beneficiary of the safety island facility.

    • So far, a total of 30 safety islands were set up across the city and the cops plan to install 20 more such “safety Islands" as part of the safe city project.

