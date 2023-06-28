Bengaluru: Maldivian Man Gets Back Lost Bag with Police Assistance, Thanks to 'Safety Island' Initiative

The safety island initiative, which has been implemented by the Bengaluru City Police, has proved to be a lifesaver for a photographer from Maldives.

Hassan Simah, who had arrived in the city with a football team to participate in the South Asian Football Federation Championship, accidentally left behind his bag, that had his passport, laptop, camera equipment, cash, and other valuable items in an auto while returning from Garuda Mall on Monday.

Unaware of what to do, the Maldivian national was helped by locals, who asked him to register a complaint on safety island. As soon as the complaint was received, the city police reached the spot and promptly began coordinated efforts to tracking the location and retrieving the bag.

Soon after the bag was recovered and handed over to the Maldivian national, police commissioner B. Dayananda appreciated team work of the cops involved and emphasised that he is the first beneficiary of the safety island facility.