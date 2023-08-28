Bengaluru: Man Empties Rice-filled Cooker, Uses It To Smash Girlfriend's Head Over Suspicion of Affair

A woman was bludgeoned to death with a cooker by her lover in Bengaluru’s New Mico Layout on Saturday. The lover, who went missing after the murder — was arrested on Sunday.

The 24-year-old victim, Deva S, is from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, while the accused — her lover — is from Kollam, a Times of India report said.

According to the police, Vaishnav doubted Deva of having an affair with someone.

Initial probe revealed that Deva was hit in the head with a cooker three times, somewhere between 4 pm and 4:30 pm. The accused had emptied out the rice from the cooker on a plate and then went ahead to hit Deva in the bedroom using that cooker. Deva, who suffered several injuries from the hits, died on the spot.

Reportedly, the knowledge of Deva’s death came to light when her sister, Krishna called on her mobile and also requested the neighbours to check on her.

According to Krishna’s statement, the couple had gone to her house in the morning and were constantly arguing. She said that Vaishnav claimed Deva was always on her phone, messaging somebody. However, Krishna tried to pacify the two and sent them home around 1 pm.

Following the arrest, Vaishnav confessed to murdering Deva, Begur police said. The accused claimed that — even after being warned several times — Deva was in constant touch with someone and was also close to him.

The couple — Vaishnav and Deva — met in Kerala via common friends. They had fallen in love and had been living together for the last three years. Both of them were working from home in the field of share market trading and marketing. The duo moved to Bengaluru just one-and-a-half years ago.

Previously in June this year, a man in Uttar Pradesh killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house.

The 35-year-old victim, Raj Kesar, was reported missing by her family and based on her phone call details, her lover Arvind was taken into custody for interrogation. After this, Kesar’s body was recovered.

Again in June, in a horrifying incident, a man killed his live-in partner in Mumbai. The victim was chopped into ‘several pieces’ in Mira Road.

According to sources, 13 body parts were found at the residence of the 56-year-old Manoj Sahan. He had disposed of other parts after cutting them into several pieces. The accused used to ‘boil body parts in a cooker’ to ensure there was no foul smell.