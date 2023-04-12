Bengaluru Man Kills Elderly Neighbour Over Dog Poop; Arrested

A Bengaluru man allegedly beat his 68-year-old neighbour to death over a dispute involving dog poop. The accused, 27-year-old Pramod N. Bin Narasimha Murthy, was arrested for the alleged murder of his neighbour, identified as Muniraju.

According to an India Today report, an investigation revealed that Pramod used to take his dog out for walks and allowed it to defecate in front of Muniraju’s house in Ganapathi Nagar in Soladevanahalli police station limits. On April 8, Pramod, his friend Ravi and Ravi’s wife Pallavi got into an argument with Muniraju over dog poop and smoking cigarettes.

The argument escalated resulting in Pramod allegedly thrashing Muniraju with a bat. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene to find Muniraju bleeding profusely. Muniraju’s son, 32-year-old Murali, who came to his father’s rescue, was also attacked. The father-son duo was admitted to a hospital where Muniraju succumbed to his injuries.

The Soladevanahalli police arrested Pramod, Ravikumar and Pallavi and charged them with murder, attempt to murder, and abetment to offence. The accused were produced before the court.

