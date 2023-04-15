Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Bengaluru: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat Hours After Throwing Her Birthday Party

Bengaluru: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat Hours After Throwing Her Birthday Party

The victim was taken to the Victoria hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has also been sent for a post-mortem.

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 21:24 IST

The accused had planned an entire day of celebrations for her.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

A man slit the throat of her girlfriend — minutes after they celebrated her birthday — over suspicion of her affair with another man in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Friday.

Police have now arrested the accused, identified as Prashant, and the victim was Navya, who was 26-years-old.

Soon after cutting the cake, Prashanth took a knife and slit her throat. He also stabbed her to death, according to The Indian Express.

According to the police, Navya’s birthday was on Tuesday, but was being celebrated on the aforementioned day due to her busy schedule.

The accused had planned an entire day of celebrations for her.

