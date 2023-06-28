Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
WATCH | Neighbour's Pet Dog Attacks Minor Boy in KR Puram Area, Third Incident in Bengaluru This Month

The incident, that was captured on CCTV, shows the boy walking on the streets in the city's KR Puram, when the dog comes out of his owner's house and jumps on him

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 16:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Screengrab of the incident in Bengaluru. (Twitter/gouramit)
A minor boy got seriously injured after he was brutally attacked by his neighbor’s German Shepherd dog in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The incident, that was captured on CCTV, shows the boy walking on the streets in the city’s KR Puram, when the dog comes out of his owner’s house and jumps on him.

The housekeeper tries to control the animal, but he ferociously pulls down the boy and mauls him.

The video then shows, the boy being rescued by people around him. He was taken to the hospital.

This is the third incident of dog attacking a child in Bengaluru this month.

A nine-year-old child was attacked by a pet dog in Kadugodi. In the same month, a eleven-year-old boy was also mauled by a pet dog in city’s Jayanagar.

This comes after an eight-year-old child was bit by a pet dog of a couple in Bengaluru’s Koramangala last year. The child’s parents lodged a complaint against the owners of the pet over the incident.

Dogs attacking people in residential buildings, parks are on the rise. While animal welfare organisations have questioned the veracity of some of the dog attack incidents, people have been complaining on social media about the growing menace.

    • A survey conducted by LocalCircles shows that 82% of respondents agree that attacks by dogs or pets are common in their area, city or district. Nearly 51% indicated that attacks by stray dogs is common; 3% said attacks by pet dogs are common; 28% stated attacks by both stray dogs and pet dogs are more while only 17% said they are non-existent or rare.

    Compared to last year’s survey, there has been a 31% increase in the complaints of dog attacks, taking the tally to 82%.

