Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Sees Massive Protest as Toll Collection Begins 'Without Facilities'

A massive protest took place near Sheshagiri Halli toll on newly-inaugurated Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Tuesday, over fee being collected “without facilities". The highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“There are no toilets, first-aid, ambulance and other facilities on the route. And now you are charging Rs 60 mandatory toll without completing the basic needs that an expressway should have. This is all poll gimmick. The expressway was hurriedly inaugurated because of Karnataka elections. It’s politically motivated as tenders were give to a close aide of Nitin Gadkari and BJP MP of the area," AP Ranganath, a protester, said, adding they demand that facilities be provided first and then the toll fee be collected.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced a toll fee for vehicles using the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district, a distance of 55.63 km.

Reacting to the protest, Congress said, “In the recent times we have given immunity to accountability and have kept religion above all. That is why despite being named accused number on Karnataka bribery case, BJP MLA says it’s not corruption, and Rs 4-5 crore can be found even at the house of a common man."

BJP’s Malavika Avinash said that protests are nothing but Congress’ frustration as they wanted credit for the expressway but they couldn’t get it.

As many as 84 people have already lost their lives, while hundreds have been injured in 335 reported mishaps since September 2022 on the highway. Some residents, including politicians, have been complaining of improper design, sub-standard works and unscientific features of the Expressway.

The toll collection on one of the two stretches inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday was initially announced in February but was deferred after it drew public ire.

The toll fee for cars, jeeps, and vans for a single journey is Rs 135 and it is Rs 205 for vehicles returning the same day. After the opening of the second stretch, this toll fee may rise to Rs 250.

The NHAI said vehicles making the return trip within 24 hours will get a discount of 25 per cent. All categories of vehicles will receive a 33 per cent toll fee discount if they make 50 single journeys in a month.

The 117 km road is being built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore in two parts. Out of a total length of 117 km, 52km is greenfield, consisting of five bypasses that will reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

