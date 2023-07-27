Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Witnessed 398 Accidents, 121 Deaths Since it Opened to Traffic in Jan: MoRTH

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha on Thursday that a total of 398 accidents and 121 deaths had been reported on the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since it opened to traffic in January. The second section of the project from Nidagatta to Mysuru had 209 accidents and 62 deaths, which is more than the first package between Bengaluru and Nidagatta that witnessed 189 accidents and 59 deaths.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway opened to traffic in January, but was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. The Rs 8,480-crore project has reduced travel time between the two cities to about 75 minutes from three hours.

