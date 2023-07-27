Trends :Weather TodayManipur NewsSeema Haider PM ModiI.N.D.I.A
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Witnessed 398 Accidents, 121 Deaths Since it Opened to Traffic in Jan: MoRTH

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Witnessed 398 Accidents, 121 Deaths Since it Opened to Traffic in Jan: MoRTH

The second section of the expressway from Nidagatta to Mysuru had 209 accidents and 62 deaths, which is more than the first package between Bengaluru and Nidagatta that witnessed 189 accidents and 59 deaths

Reported By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 21:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The Rs 8,480-crore Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has reduced the travel time between the two cities to about 75 minutes from three hours. (Image: PTI/File)
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha on Thursday that a total of 398 accidents and 121 deaths had been reported on the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since it opened to traffic in January. The second section of the project from Nidagatta to Mysuru had 209 accidents and 62 deaths, which is more than the first package between Bengaluru and Nidagatta that witnessed 189 accidents and 59 deaths.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway opened to traffic in January, but was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. The Rs 8,480-crore project has reduced travel time between the two cities to about 75 minutes from three hours.

Responding to queries from MPs Sumalatha Ambareesh and Prajwal Revanna, Gadkari said 121 people had been killed in the last six months on the 118-km expressway. He said in the first section from Bengaluru to Nidagatta, a total of 189 accidents and 59 deaths were reported. For the second section between Nidagatta and Mysuru, 209 accidents and 62 deaths took place, he added.

    • Gadkari further said there are speed limit signs at regular intervals all along the expressway. “Additional information signboards at all entry-exit locations are also provided for guidance. There are four route patrolling vehicles (two in each package) on the project stretch. Camera surveillance is also provided. Overhead information variable message sign (VMS) has been provided. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) are prohibited from entering the access-controlled highway," he said.

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also formed a road safety committee for inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, and it visited the site from July 17 to 20. “Further, the police department has taken up the initiative to enforce speed limits with interceptors," Gadkari said.

    About the Author

    Nivedita Singh is a data journalist

    first published: July 27, 2023, 21:44 IST
