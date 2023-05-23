Bengaluru Rain: After Techie Death, Now 32-year-old Slips into Stormwater Drain; Body Found 5km Away

A 32-year-old man, identified as Lokesh, was swept away in a stormwater drain in Bengaluru city on Sunday. The incident took place on the same day when a 22-year-old techie lost her life after her vehicle submerged in a waterlogged underpass.

While the police suspect that Lokesh tried to gauge the depth of the stormwater drain and accidentally slipped into it, Lokesh’s relatives denied this claim and alleged that he slipped and fell into the drain, being subsequently washed away.

Lokesh reportedly slipped and fell at Kempapura Agrahara, and his body was discovered in Byatarayanapura, located on Mysore Road, approximately 5 kilometers away. The Kempapura police station has filed a case of unnatural death in relation to the incident.

A22-year-old woman techie employed in Infosys drowned on Sunday after the car she was riding in with her family got stranded in water up to their necks at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru near the Vidhana Soudha due to heavy rains.

With the assistance of concerned individuals who hurried to the flooded underpass in the city center, the fire and emergency services personnel successfully rescued five members of the family and the driver.

However, the woman, identified as Bhanurekha, was unable to survive. She, along with the other survivors, was immediately transported to St Martha’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly visited the hospital to assess the situation. In response to the tragedy, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.

“The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

