Home » India » Bengaluru Rain: Waterlogging Causes Chaos, Traffic Snarls; Thundershowers Likely Till June 25 | IMD Forecast

Bengaluru Rain: Waterlogging Causes Chaos, Traffic Snarls; Thundershowers Likely Till June 25 | IMD Forecast

According to the IMD, Karnataka's Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, districts will also receive a heavy downpour

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 15:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

Heavy Waterlogging was also reported in Outer Ring Road (ORR), Anil Kumble Circle and Queen Statue among other areas (Representative image/PTI)

The Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, which woke up to a cloudy morning on Wednesday, is expected to see thundershowers this week, according to the weather department. Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are expected to witness light to moderate rains in many places from Thursday to Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, in its latest prediction for Bengaluru, said that light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers are also very likely in some areas today. “Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively," IMD said.

According to the IMD, apart from Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Karnataka’s Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts will also receive heavy downpour.

The north interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, and Yadgir will also receive rain. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to get showers.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging in some areas following a sudden downpour, leading to traffic snarls. As per Bengaluru traffic police, snarls were experienced in the city’s  Corporation Circle, Majestic, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Mysuru Road, Magadi Road, KR Market, and Vijaya Nagar area.

Heavy Waterlogging was also reported in Outer Ring Road (ORR), Anil Kumble Circle and Queen Statue among other areas.

However, later traffic movement was restored in most places.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru traffic police alerted commuters about possible jams and blocked roads today.

    • “Le Meridian underpass has been closed due to waterlogging… slow moving traffic in Ecospace and Bellandur ring road, due to heavy rain. Advised to drive safely. Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging." police said in a Tweet.

    “Bellandur down ramp running water due to rain cleared with the help of BBMP Mahadevapura RI team. It improves traffic movement from Bellandur to Ecospace junction," it said in another tweet.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 14:26 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 15:38 IST
