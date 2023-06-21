The Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, which woke up to a cloudy morning on Wednesday, is expected to see thundershowers this week, according to the weather department. Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are expected to witness light to moderate rains in many places from Thursday to Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, in its latest prediction for Bengaluru, said that light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers are also very likely in some areas today. “Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively," IMD said.

According to the IMD, apart from Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Karnataka’s Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts will also receive heavy downpour.

The north interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, and Yadgir will also receive rain. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to get showers.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging in some areas following a sudden downpour, leading to traffic snarls. As per Bengaluru traffic police, snarls were experienced in the city’s Corporation Circle, Majestic, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Mysuru Road, Magadi Road, KR Market, and Vijaya Nagar area.

Heavy Waterlogging was also reported in Outer Ring Road (ORR), Anil Kumble Circle and Queen Statue among other areas.

However, later traffic movement was restored in most places.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru traffic police alerted commuters about possible jams and blocked roads today.