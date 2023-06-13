WATCH | First Monsoon Rain Of Season Floods Bengaluru's IT Hub, More Showers Likely

First monsoon shower of the season flooded parts of East Bengaluru on Monday. Marathahalli, Varthur and and main roads on several other key areas populated by IT companies were affected by the rain on Monday.

Apart from the above mentioned areas, the posh Whitefield township reportedly recorded 60 mm of rain on Monday.

The same areas were flooded in September last year after incessant monsoon rains, leading to houses and luxury villas getting damaged and IT companies suffering losses.

As more rain is predicted in parts of Bengaluru for next few days, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to be on inspection rounds in the city today.

Varthur residents on Monday said the area submerged due to Rajakaluve encroachments. Deputy CM Shivakumar, incharge of the Bengaluru City Development, had a few days ago instructed officials to take necessary steps to clear the encroachments.

As rain lashed the city on Monday, several people took to social media to share visuals of the flooded streets with cars and two-wheelers wading their way out.

Meanwhile, Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ over Arabian Sea is also aiding the rainfall in Bengaluru and is expected to bring moderate to heavy downpour over the next 4-5 days in the city and coastal areas of Karnataka.

Bengaluru Police on Monday tweeted that two cars were stuck in the waterlogged HAL-Marathahalli underpass. No harm to life was reported, police added. “Due to excessive rain, HAL-Marathahalli underpass has been water-logged and two cars are stuck, but no harm to life. ACP Traffic Whitefield, Inspector of JB Nagar Traffic Station and Inspector of Old Airport Traffic Station are ensuring the cars are removed," the tweet read.