Bengaluru Rain to Continue, Cyclonic Winds Near Tamil Nadu Brew More Trouble | Advisory Here

Normal life has been hit in Bengaluru amid continuous rains along with hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The downpour from the past 48 hours has resulted in traffic snarls, uprooted trees, waterlogged roads and flooded houses.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds in Bengaluru for the next 48 hours. The rain expected to last till the end of the month.

Apart from Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Old Mysuru region has also been experiencing similar weather conditions. The weather department said that a cyclone is also forming in the neighboring Tamil Nadu and it will affect Karnataka.

Issuing an advisory, the IMD asked residents to remain indoors with their doors and windows shut. It also advised them to avoid travel and seek shelter if they find themselves outdoors. The weather department has strictly advised against taking shelter under trees.

According to the meteorological department, it will rain in the state till Friday with thunderstorms in isolated places. It is likely to rain at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour, leading to a drop in temperature.

Additionally, yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural, Shimoga, Mandya, Tumkur, Ramanagara and Kolar districts in the wake of cyclone near Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, the meteorological department has announced an orange alert in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikmagalur and Hassan districts in the hilly region. Also, rain is expected in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Kalaburagi districts.

Koppala, Raichur, Vijayapur, Yadgiri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shimoga, Tumkur and Vijayanagar districts are likely to receive heavy rains and a warning against fishing has been issued.

The IMD has also advised people not to lean against concrete surfaces. They citizens have been asked to unplug and turn off all electrical and electronic appliances in their vicinity when not in use and also avoid contact with electrical conductors. The weather department also asked citizens to drive carefully.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advised authorities to stay alert. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun work to set up 63 temporary monsoon control rooms in Bengaluru, which will be functional by June 1.

A few days ago, a 32-year-old man fell into a stormwater drain and died. His body was found 5 kilometers away from the spot.